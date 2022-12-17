Ahmedabad: Gaikwad Haveli police arrested a beggar for stealing a government vehicle from the Arogya Bhavan of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) near Gita mandir ST Bus stand in Jamalpur. The act of stealing was caught on CCTV cameras installed on the premises. The police acted on an FIR registered at the said police station here.

The accused was identified as Sahil Maqsudkhan Pathan. He used to beg near the government building. The beggar allegedly stole a Scorpio car from the premises meant for health officers and fled to Vadodara with it. When the vehicle ran out of diesel on reaching Nadiad, he left the vehicle there and returned to Ahmedabad due to lack of money.

According to police, Pathan was arrested based on the CCTV footage. Further investigation into the matter was initiated with police probing his past records. The police are checking whether he has committed any crime before and whether there is someone also from the department involved in the robbery.

