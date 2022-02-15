Gidderbaha (Punjab): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, the political parties are engaged in intense verbal battles against each other and leave no stone unturned to take potshots whenever they get a chance. In a similar bid, Punjab's transport minister, Amrinder Singh Brar, popularly known as Raja Warring, on Tuesday said the Badals wanted to "finish him off politically" as they were afraid that if he becomes a minister again they will have "problems running their business".

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the Congress leader said that the Badal family was afraid that he would not let them run their buses and business. "People talk but I have done my work. They are afraid that I will reach their house at some point. That's why they want to finish me politically," the minister said.

Asked about Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal, Brar said "the whole family is together and he is fooling the people". "God has been kind to me and I am not afraid of anyone, I am fearless. Every effort will be made to surround me from their side. But I never care about anything, when death comes no one can stop it," he said.

Asked about the Giddarbaha seat which was traditionally held by the Akali Dal, the minister said: "Here people are saying that for the first time someone has countered the Badal family. Before this everyone was making claims but no one has done the work. I have caught 72 of their buses. Sukhbir Singh Badal is sad about this, he comes to our area and infuriates our workers". Asked if he had complained about it to the high command, Brar said: "I have never complained to anyone. Complaining is a sign of weak people. I will solve this issue myself."