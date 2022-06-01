Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Dilbagh Singh, who is also an eye-witness of the Lakhimpur Kheri incidence, was on Wednesday attacked by a group of motorcycle-borne assailants while he was on his way to Gola from Lakhimpur. The unidentified miscreants reportedly fired several rounds at his car, though the leader escaped unhurt.

As informed by Dilbagh Singh, the incident occurred at around 10 pm on Tuesday night near Aliganj when he was en route to Gola for some work. "I have filed a complaint with Gola police station in this regard," said Singh. The police have taken a note of the matter, while the preliminary investigation is underway.

Being an eye-witness to the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri incident that occurred on October 3 last year puts Singh in danger, pointing needles of suspicion at the accused in the case. Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur case. He had allegedly run his car over protesting farmers with his convoy at Tikona in the Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh in October last year, leading to the death of four farmers and one journalist.

The violence had erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers had allegedly been lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed three black farm laws.