Astrological predictions for August 13, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. You may pamper your partner as you are likely to share some interesting moments with each other. Spending quality time may ensure a long lasting relationship. Financially you may see an increase in your income. You may be well placed monetarily as financial troubles may be a subject of the past. On the professional front you may be in a mood to guide as well as accept advice from others. However, your prime concern may only be to accumulate profits.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You may discuss professional matters with your loved one. A soothing massage may help to get over stress and anxiety. In careers you may focus on income sources. This may enable you to rely less on others and more on yourself in terms of money. Professionally you may interact with a number of people. Excessive use of digital platforms may ensure a fast, up to date and easy way of communication. Although, you may hardly find time to refresh yourself.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. You will be in no mood to argue with your partner, hence avoid topics that may cause clashes. You may avoid unnecessary arguments. Today your mind will be very active. You will remain in good humor. You will be able to succeed in your endeavours. Due to good health and humour, you will find the day to be more fulfilling. Today you shall be brimming with new ideas but putting them into practice is another thing.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You may want to be reserved due to the bad mood even when you are with your beloved. However, your intelligent partner will understand your emotion and successfully bring you back to the world of joy. Take good care of health today. You will be worried about various things. If there are loopholes in your financial strategy, they can be plugged by saving more money. You need to look for solutions to your financial problems instead of simply feeling low.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Emotions may rule the day as you may crave to be in the company of your beloved one. You may wish to woo them through your romantic ideas. There may be a proposal to start a partnership deal which you may not be keen about. So just sit back and stop worrying about the money. A perfect day to sharpen your skills at the workplace. Refrain from taking unnecessary risks and concentrate on using your potential on the most important project.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Your suspicious nature may dishearten your sweetheart so learn to get flexible and pay heed to their likes and dislikes. Despite being organized there may be times when you may get rigid in changing your financial plans. Refrain from this practice and rework on your funds. Diligence may earn you praise at the workplace. However, you may note down some technological codes to work on effective strategies and a simpler workstyle to finish off tasks quickly.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Love life may be full of pleasure and adventure as you may have a wonderful time with your loved one. This may keep warmth in the relationship. A perfect day for those who believe in financial planning for a safe and secured retirement life. It may be time to work it out practically. You may finish pending tasks. Maintaining good relations with colleagues may help to perform better. Financial and investment decisions may be sorted with the help of an advisor.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You have to be calm throughout the day. You may want to rest this evening at home and be with your near and dear ones. This is the time you will be ready to express your love to your partner. You may find yourself totally stressed today as taking proper decisions at work will become difficult. From the health point of view, it looks dicey. Hence, you are advised to stay calm and take one work at a time.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You may breathe a sigh of relief as love issues may be sorted out. Singles may find someone special. Committed couples may have a happy life with their partner's support. It may ideally be a time to relax but you may consider working as gains are expected. You may remain productive throughout the day. Creativity may blossom at the workplace. You may gather maximum technical knowledge that may ensure a smooth success in ongoing assignments.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Like your professional life, you will realize the importance of teamwork. Good times await you in your love life. You will be crazy in love but you need to take up responsibilities. You will not be afraid of challenges and ensure long-term responsibilities. Decision making will be easy now. You'll sound more confident at work and that will be appreciated by your workmates now. This will raise your mental health. Physical health looks fine today. Your energy level will remain high at work.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You may surprise your spouse with a gift. You will have a fun-filled evening with your family. Your sweet approach may attract your beloved but you need to ensure a long-term relationship. You will enhance friendship to foster a smooth romance. You'll feel very packed at work today as some pending task will need to meet the deadline. You may get tired and emotionally imbalanced. You are advised to hold your emotions as it may affect your mood and health heavily.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Lovers will be all set to enjoy some happy moments with their beloved. If you are single, you may find a new love. Committed couples may sometimes feel detached. You need to make more proper plans at work. It's better to postpone decisions today. Take more care of health and follow a strict diet. It is better to plan and focus on your goals. Although the planets are not much in your favour today on the financial front, you are advised not to get depressed.