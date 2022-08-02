Astrological predictions for August 2, 2022:

Aries: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. So what if plans that you had earlier made have not materialised. You will make a reassessment today, and by mid-day, you will sort out a lot of things which will boost your confidence. Such is life, and you have to keep on trying until you succeed. Romance is in the air and your adventurous spirit will boost the confidence of your sweetheart. You are likely to have a practical approach towards money matters during the first half.

Taurus: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Try to be very practical when you are handling issues related to your love life. You should try to see things in a realistic manner. However, in the process of maintaining peace, do not allow your love life to be ignored. Today is an auspicious day for you, and you may push your luck a bit more than usual. Off-loading some old stocks is likely to bring you some much-needed funds. You will need to be making more efforts today.

Gemini: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. The day will prove good for those in love. The two of you will enjoy each other’s company to the fullest. If you are unmarried, you will want to get married or engaged. Today, you may be inclined to buy a commercial property. Overall, your investment decisions are going to prove to be fruitful. Your domestic life will require special attention today. Nevertheless, your practical and logical abilities will help you balance office and work simultaneously.

Cancer: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Today, you shall be in two minds about financial matters. Your heart and mind may be at loggerheads, and will not readily agree with each other. You will have to adopt a new line of thought. HoweverYou will remain active and focussed today. Hence you might want to go into some research and development activities regarding some issues. Due to heavy research, you might come across a lot of new information. You should save this information for future use.

Leo: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You shall be content with all you have. Other people may bolster your financial situation. Your family’s financial position is going to strengthen. You will be grateful to the Lord for your good fortune. You are likely to feel wise today. However, it would be best to keep your advice to yourself as not everyone will lend you an ear for your suggestions. Also, some might take it in the wrong sense.

Virgo: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Domestic responsibilities will rule the roost today. Subordinates will offer the best of their support to you. However, remember that the value of what you seek will exact the maximum efforts on your part. Be wary of people. You need to be prepared for a positive change, since your partner may not be ready to accept the boring things in life. You are likely to remain very active throughout the day.

Libra: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Today you shall be very careful in money matters. It has nothing to do with miserliness at all. When buying things you will be careful while spending money and will stick to your budget. On the other hand when you are out with your loved ones you will not think about holding back and will spend lavishly. Today, you will be analytical in various areas and also in a good mood.

Scorpio: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. A creative thought or an innovative idea may spice up your routine work. Apparently, you may seem all worked up and disorganized, but actually, you may be quite systematic when it comes to your work. Keep the enthusiasm in you alive to make life happier.

Sagittarius: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Your higher-ups will have a soft corner for you, and may favour you during appraisals. Businessmen are likely to achieve new heights, which would mean more money in the kitty. From now on, you must finish off work as it comes. Pending work takes a toll on your energy and enthusiasm. You will realise this today. You are advised to distribute work according to priority. Also, going for daily walks or a jog will help you stay fit.

Capricorn: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Whether you're an artist, performer, professional or an entrepreneur, career issues will take the foreground today, while personal matters will wait in line for your attention. Your performance will be at its all-time high, and your efforts will be duly rewarded. You will be in a positive mood today. It will help you in various meetings and other social interactions. You will feel happy and good about all these developments.

Aquarius: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You may expect a lackluster day for money matters. You are unlikely to earn big today. Even if you try your luck on the stock market or gambling, you are most likely to lose a great deal. You might have to focus a lot on pending work and take care of social engagements. Today you will not only need to make a list of social and official obligations but will also fulfill them.

Pisces: Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You will see a lot of happiness on the love front. Today you will be spending a fortune on your beloved and family members. You are anyway prone to extravagance, and today you will be able to spend good money on people you hold in esteem. Emotions might seem very important today. Since you may be emotional today, do not feel hurt if someone tries to point out your mistakes.