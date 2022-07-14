Astrological predictions for July 14, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. You may put aside the matters of the heart even when you may be with your beloved as work may reign your mind. However, your partner may give you support that may make you feel relaxed. In finance, your ambition to enhance your income may keep up the psychological pressure. Appreciation for hard work may boost your spirit on the professional front. All the same you may need to keep in mind where space does not guarantee success, it's patience that does it all!

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You may be disappointed if you expect your spouse to love you very intensely. You would like to initiate the conversations but ultimately your sweetheart is likely to intensify the romance. The relationship will go smoothly provided you will get your ego under control. You will be negative about finances. You will understand the fact that when you need money, all friends and relatives seem to vanish. You will have to handle your problems alone.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Your companion may show a lot of love and affection and this will give you peace of mind. Things will go in your luck in the relationship. You are sentimental but today, finances will fail to move you. You will remain more down to earth and practical. There can be a real conflict between the desires of your mind and heart. You should be calm today, since the day is not much in your luck.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Despite being concerned about love life you may not be able to give the desired time and attention to your beloved. Expectations may rise although you may need to exercise patience while interacting with your spouse. Today you may work harder against nature in order to earn more. Just opposite your basic nature you may regret spending more for the day. At work you may need to put yourself in other people's shoes to understand their problems. Avoid getting judgemental.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. The desire to be with someone close to your heart is likely to help you finish work on time. Staying in the company of your beloved may bring you happiness and pave the way for a smooth relationship. Luck may favor you in financial matters. You are likely to earn excellent profits from past investments. An innovative and curious mind may propel you to try hands at new developments and inventions. An experimental and positive attitude may bring positive outcomes in your vocation.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. An emotional chat with your sweetheart may bring refreshing moments in your life. Being open and frank to your beloved may ease the way to a smooth sailing in your love relationship. You may get serious in financial matters and may be highly regarded for your prudent advice. You may tend to overlook prime responsibilities while attending mundane tasks on the professional front. Prioritize your schedule to get things done in time lest they may be a pile of pending work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You are likely to spruce up to spice your love life. There may be a readiness to ignite and stimulate passion to revive the spark in your love relationship. The day may not be auspicious for financial activities. Although, it may not bring any imbalance in you. Professionally it may be an ideal day to put new plans on paper. Communication with important persons may bring profits to business. Despite being goal-oriented you may give impetus to a friendly work relationship.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Balancing personal and professional life may get difficult as family may demand more of your time. Your partner may feel ignored therefore it may get challenging to meet the demands of your beloved as well. Today you may taste financial success as anything you do may turn productive and give satisfactory results. In professional matters you may aim to give your best and work hard by staying back at office to complete your pending tasks. Your efforts may see good results in the future.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Don’t get disappointed if your beloved may find you egocentric. However, things may run smoothly if you learn to adapt to situations and act accordingly. In financial matters you may brim with confidence while planning and organizing things. Good managerial abilities may assist you in handling monetary issues with great ease. At the office there may be pressure to submit tasks within stipulated time. Be patient as your hard work may bring excellent results in the coming times.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Today you will be spending money with due consideration of practical scenarios. As your luck is not much in your favour, you should review your financial strength before spending. You may be dealing with a lot of pending work and trying to rectify the mistakes today. You may feel less energetic. It’s better not to expect your subordinates to support you today. Be extra careful while handling difficulties. Make sure all the stress doesn't affect your health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Good times with your beloved may make your day. If there is something that haunts you make sure you express it before your partner lest situations may take a negative turn. Today financial gains may be linked directly with your efforts. Your hard work may start showing desired results as there may be gains. In professional matters situations may go haywire if you do not take timely precautions. Refrain from making important decisions as a wrong step may cost you a hefty price.