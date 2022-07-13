Astrological predictions for July 13, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Your enthusiasm will stir a sweet rhythm in your beloved. You will feel you are made for your loved one and be in a good mood. Your luck will help you keep a pace-setting relationship. Today is a good day for you on the financial front. If you have some projects in mind and are looking for someone who can finance it, you will be in luck and find just the right person.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Your sweetheart may get inspired by your actions and thoughts. However, you may need to spice up your love life as things may get boring on the personal and professional front. Financial matters may take a back seat as the day may not bring desired gains. Although, this may be a temporary phase and may soon fade away. Professionally you may be in the mood of avoiding difficult tasks. Lack of synchronization between thoughts and actions may misguide you for the day.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Some issues in your relationship seem to be on the cards. The issues might be the difference in opinions, dishonesty or detachment. It’s time to take precautions before things worsen. Therefore, you should maintain a harmonious relationship with your beloved. You shall be in the mood to impress others today by spending your money on expensive things, such as branded clothes, shoes, accessories. However, superficial things can never give you lasting happiness.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You may need to compromise on a few issues in order to avoid differences. To be precise, it is a day that should be handled with care. It’s time to take control and bring back your positive attitude so as to maintain a sweet relationship. Today, you may get some pre-approved loan offers from your bank, but advises you to first carefully assess your needs and then avail only the amount you actually need.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You may feel like learning the skills required for handling relationships. However, it’s better if you use your time and energy in nurturing a sweet relationship. You will cheerfully spend the time with your beloved. Today you need expert guidelines in your worrisome financial affairs. Try doing some research on the internet to find the solutions to your problems. Opportunities may come your way today. You need to seize the right opportunity just at the right time.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You may have to abide by a fixed schedule to balance personal and professional lives. You will be concerned about the requirements of your beloved. Your sympathetic attitude will please your sweetheart. Today, rather than taking ‘action’, you should invest some time behind research activity. You may realize that it is necessary to work harder to take your career forward from where you are, hence you may try to put in more effort.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. A smooth sailing is expected on the relationship front. You may want to discover the romantic side of your sweetheart. Because of your balanced approach towards everything, financial matters will remain in your control. You will find yourself quite eloquent today. Expect yourself to be at your creative best. Your ideas will earn appreciation from your superiors since these are expected to achieve goals. Being intuitive and spontaneous today will help you handle everything appropriately.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You will enjoy your relationship with your loved one. You may be an intense lover, but having unfair expectations from your partner may lead to disappointment. In order to be happy, be realistic in what you seek. If you are a freelancer, you will get good new projects. If you are in business, your marketing will result in good business which will bring in a large amount of money. You should keep important decisions pending today. Wait for the right time.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Romance and family life may seem to flourish. You may embark on a new journey along with your beloved. Financially may need to keep a tight grip on yourself to do well. Impulsive spending may only deplete your hard-earned savings. At the office you may make haste to complete pending tasks. It may get challenging initially however, with brimming confidence you may succeed in changing the picture. Professional life may rock as never before!

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. A satisfactory day in store for you as a religious mood may help to establish a sacred connection with your beloved. Yoga may help to keep the emotions of your spouse under control that may pave the way to a strong relationship. The day may propel you to spend to impress someone special that may leave a big dent in your wallet. Professionally philosophical and practical thinking may move hand in hand. A slow yet steady growth may be foreseen for the day.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. A long drive with your beloved may revive your love relationship. Emotional support may bring you closer to each other. As you may spend time and energy more in thinking rather than doing it may generate indirect income by making you realize additional ways of making money. In work matters it may be an ideal day to reap the fruits of your hard work. Adhere to your thoughts as it may save your valuable time. However, you may feel satisfied with the results that may follow.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Your practical approach may clash with the emotions of your beloved that may bring difference in opinions. However, it may be the ideal time to sort out issues with the help of family members. Stars suggest investing your resources in only productive activities may bring excellent gains. At the workplace focusing on long term goals and adopting a practical approach may work well. A hectic work schedule may consume much of your time to make important decisions.