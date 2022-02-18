Astrological predictions for February 18, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Your sportsman spirit will find its way into both your professional and personal life. Today may be an important day in your life, and you must not forget your special quality. A good day for unmarried natives to move forward in their relationships. Today may also be a good day to make major decisions regarding trading in the stock market or in any speculative activity. However, overconfidence in regard to the same must be avoided.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You will focus on nurturing the positive aspects of your life today. You might exhaust yourself mentally trying to set things straight. It would be better to brainstorm with someone close to you or approach people with whom you have differences. In relationship matters, you need to beware of ego issues. Your decisions regarding your personal life may be very firm and may have a long-term impact on your life. Your focus will be on working harder to fetch the best results.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Your sense of style and taste will bowl everyone over. People around you may or may not comment, but they will definitely notice you. The day ensures smoother sailing today. Stay positive and try to maintain a good rapport with colleagues and friends as they can provide you support. You need to avoid taking any major decisions regarding starting a new business or going in for a job change to earn more money.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Today is a fabulous day for your love life. Your happiness may make a few people go green with envy, but they can do you or your relationship no harm, so ignore them. However, it may be important for you to make sure that you safeguard your reputation. Even though you’re unlikely to face major health issues today, your day is marked by a very high level of sensitivity. Maintain a practical approach towards everything and don't overreact.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Today you shall make health your number one priority. You will do wise to chart out some sort of a workout regime for yourself, and inculcate a sense of discipline in maintaining it. Being in good health and humour today, you can handle many things. You will perform very well at the workplace. However, your anger may heighten, if not careful which can take away a lot of energy. You are blessed with the right use of energy today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You will be faced with serious financial problems today. Later in the evening, you might accomplish some short-term goals. Some vital business agreements will end your day in high spirits. You may want to understand your partner's sentiments. However, avoid being critical to their feelings. Emotions are a matter of heart and not mind. You should analyze the situation before reacting to it. Today you may end up spending more than you can afford.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Lady Luck offers you a mixed bag today, so expect anything and everything. You may also develop a knack for pointing out others' mistakes while turning a blind eye to your own shortcomings. You will be able to develop a sense of belonging. You will maintain good relations with people around you. You will feel very connected with the people resulting in a sense of satisfaction. Besides, you will strike a balance between work and your personal life.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Your sixth sense would work wonders today. Trust your instincts and work accordingly. When the pressure of work mounts on you, take a break and unwind with the help of soft music. You will prove your abilities at work. People will accept your authority which will make you feel good about yourself. You will be very enthusiastic today and will be able to finish off many pending activities. You will be able to get more business through people in authority, power.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Some of you may be lucky to fall in love today, while some of you may also find yourself in an argument with a loved one that ought to have been avoided. You will face no health problems. You will be feeling good with everything around you. Positive vibes will surround you. You will be able to present yourself well in front of others and will devote more time to your family as well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. If trouble happens to knock at your door today, your guardian angel will come to your rescue. Unlike many others who waste life running after impossible goals, you will be content with your achievements. However, that does not, by any means, imply that you aren't ambitious. If you still have any unknown fear, you need to sort it out before you land in a major problem. You should try to do something that boosts your confidence.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Spending quality time with your partner may be indicated for the day. Make sure you indulge in enjoyment rather than impose your views on them. Good music and books may enliven your evening. It may not be a good day for speculative investments. Learn to get patient till stars turn favourable for you. On the professional front allow seniors to take charge of work. Avoid confrontations with colleagues and maintain your cool by establishing good relations with everybody.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Ignoring your partner may cause strong repercussions as your beloved may doubt your motives and reactions. Avoid quarrels to strengthen your love bond. On the financial front, you may get rational. It may prove useful as you may take monetary decisions with your head and not heart! On the professional front, you may remain grounded and focused. You are likely to fix all your problems, however, you may need to finish your pending tasks before given deadlines.