Astrological predictions for December 27, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. On the personal front, the day may remain uneventful without any major development. There will not be any significant development in this area today. If you have made promises to your beloved, you will be able to fulfil them. If you are a professional, the chances of your finding another job are quite high, which will come with a salary hike. Alternatively, there will be a possibility of you getting promoted in your present job.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Love life may good with no worries. You may have pleasurable times with your beloved. Stars indicate that in terms of money and finance you may think of buying or renting out a shop or establishment. However, it may be advisable to refrain from starting a new venture. At work, you may gradually gain speed as the day progresses. Utilize techniques to reduce efforts and increase production. An innovative nature may help you to finally pursue and fulfill your dreams.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. In romance, you may get more intense and turn possessive about your partner. Thus, it may get important for you to understand your beloved. In monetary matters you are likely to spend money judiciously and on absolutely necessary things. Overall, you may find pleasure in spending for the day. Professionally this may be the time to let your desires fly freely. Do not limit your dreams as they may never convert into reality. Hold on to hard work and persistence for success.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You are advised to be careful before signing any document. A hard time for share brokers and traders. So be on guard during deals and transactions. Average time for business.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Most battles are fought and won inside our head. Hence, maintain a positive outlook today. The stars grant you the ability to double your efforts and allow your imagination to take flight and chart new routes to success. This should curb your frustration of the last few days.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Even though there is not any significant development in your life today, however, on the love front, things will be better than last week. The improvement in your love life this week will give you a peace of mind. You will keep your expenses in control and will not exceed your budget under any circumstances. You will be humble about your finances and will not show off your saving reserves.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Today may not be the best day to undertake any government dealings. Call it red-tapism, or bureaucratic procrastination, but it is highly unlikely that such tasks shall be fruitful today. This may test your patience, and in doing so, bring out your competency and efficiency to the fore, especially if you happen to be a public servant.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. This is a comfortable day for money matters. You will be fortunate to gain financially in expected and unexpected ways. You shall be happy with your financial standing. Work will be easier today as the office might be nearly empty. The day is favourable for you, especially on the career front. Superiors will appreciate your work and may encourage you to take up more challenging tasks. You will be able to complete your routine tasks in record time.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Hedge your bets carefully. Solving problems will come naturally to you. But, beware, as you may face the music from certain disgruntled individuals. Worry not, and keep the spring in your step. Your love life may remain demanding, to which you would not be able to pay attention. Superiors are likely to favour you and may put your name ahead for the appraisals. If you are in the business, you are going to achieve new heights.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Whether you're an artist, performer, professional or an entrepreneur, career issues will take the foreground today, while personal matters will wait in line for your attention. Your performance will be at its all-time high, and your efforts will be duly rewarded. You will be in a positive mood today. It will help you in various meetings and other social interactions. You will feel happy and good about all these developments.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You will spend the day introspecting, but the mental peace will still seem distant. Some unavoidable circumstances will force you to handle the situations with diligence. However, on the bright side, you are going to fulfill several social and official obligations today. You will be happy and will feel good about it as well. When luck is not in favour, one must try and work harder in order to set things right.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. A highly productive day awaits you. You will be driven to succeed, and filled with energy and enthusiasm to achieve your goals. Meetings with your superiors ought to yield some much-anticipated results. You should take criticism constructively. Also, while your focus will be on spending money, flow of income isn’t likely to be much. You may find yourself agreeing to what others feel and believe, be it home or office.