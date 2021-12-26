Astrological predictions for December 26, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. A good time for love as you are likely to express your thoughts and turn them into action. Romance may be perfectly balanced as shared values and responsibilities may make your beloved feel satisfied. Don’t get overconfident with stock market deals as you may end up losing money. Refrain from impulsiveness lest you may get entangled in debts. Domestic issues may divert you from your professional responsibilities. You may need to flourish in complex technical work besides creative tasks.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You have to be more creative while expressing your feelings to your loved ones. Pending payments may pose a serious worry for you today, as they may not be forthcoming. Towards the evening, however, stars will be in your favour, and you might make some financial gains. You have to utilise a wonderful day that is coming your way. You will welcome this break as your daily life has become monotonous.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Domestic activities will get easier and enjoyable once your sweetheart accompanies you in the evening. As you will be more calculative in the second half of the day, chances of spending money will reduce and chances of saving money will increase. By and large, the day looks good from a financial point of view. Routine activities will be in your luck today. Be focused and you will be able to do work faster.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Attention and care may draw your beloved towards you. They may not only help you in domestic chores but also handle matters with diplomatic ease. Practicality in money matters may help. Your financial targets may be realistic. On the work front, you may be selected by seniors to complete some assigned tasks for the day. A good time to showcase your talents and you may get bent on completing all unfinished tasks to get desired results.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Refrain from hurting your beloved while taking crucial decisions at the home front. However, sharing responsibilities may eventually help to handle tasks in a better way. You may not spend money on the day. Although, with good cash, inflows may feel satisfied. At the professional front, low energies may make the first part of the day dull. You may gain speed as the day progresses. Teamwork may get good results. As the day ends you may be surprised by your success.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Planetary influences suggest you may not give equal importance to love as your professional life. Thus, it may get necessary to take steps to revive the spark in your relationship. In money matters, you may get less calculative and more impulsive in the first half of the day. Expenses may soar so make sure you play within your budget. You may have a brilliant start at the professional front but falter as the day progresses. Learn to keep patience and focus on perfection and consistency.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. An enjoyable smooth ride in your relationship may certainly make your day. You may think, feel, and do good for your beloved which may strengthen your love bond. Working professionals may receive a hint that their salary may be augmented. Investment in a joint venture with a friend may need to be reassessed. Accuracy, energy, and intelligence at work may earn you appreciation from seniors and colleagues. You may certainly look for some long-term commitment to your concern.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Your loved one may feel ignored which may create discord in the future. Take precautionary measures as there may be chances of a difference in opinions. You may not waste your efforts on unproductive activities. However, you may be on the search to explore more opportunities to enhance finances. Energies may be at the peak as you may maintain pace in your professional life. You may need to take an initiative if something does not materialize or goes wrong.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. An ideal time to rejuvenate love and commitment. Maturity may eventually build which may pave the way to a long-term relationship. Monetarily there may be an inclination to expand your network to help earn good profits in the future. You may propel to establish contacts living in distant places or overseas. Today there may arise a need to get to the roots of certain systems and mechanisms at work. Despite difficulties and pressure, you are likely to get through with complex situations.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Your beloved may feel ignored. Expensive gifts may not work as much as your commitment towards them may. You may be appreciated for your loving and caring nature. Avoid financial transactions with close relatives or friends. Get more practical in money matters as stars may not favour you. Professionally it may be the right day to dispel hazy clouds of confusion. Work on minute details and be patient as hard work may pay off in the latter part of the day.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. When it comes to financial matters, you shall easily stay within limits while spending. You will be in total control of your finances, and nobody will be able to make you overspend. You will not let work-related stress affect you. You are at good peace with yourself. As the day proceeds, you may digress towards gathering technical know-how about some software or electronic gadget. You will be learning some latest trends and updates from the market.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Today, you will be possessed by a strong desire to travel and live more comfortably. While you are looking for luxuries, you should not overspend today. Don’t borrow money from others at any cost. Your professional get up and personality will amaze everyone at the workplace. Your leadership skill is phenomenal today. Managing complex tasks carefully will be the tough challenge and you will overcome it smoothly. You should remain extremely patient while dealing with people and situations.