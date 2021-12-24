Astrological predictions for December 24, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Your sportsman spirit will find its way into both your professional and personal life. Today may be an important day in your life, and you must not forget your special quality. A good day for unmarried natives to move forward in their relationships. Today may also be a good day to make major decisions regarding trading in the stock market or in any speculative activity. However, overconfidence in regard to the same must be avoided.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. You will focus on nurturing the positive aspects of your life today. You might exhaust yourself mentally trying to set things straight. It would be better to brainstorm with someone close to you or approach people whom you have differences with. In relationship matters, you need to beware of ego issues. Your decisions regarding personal life may be very firm and may have a long-term impact on your life. Your focus will be on working harder to fetch the best results.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Your sense of style and taste will bowl everyone over. People around you may or may not comment, but they will definitely notice you. The day ensures smoother sailing today. Stay positive and try to maintain a good rapport with colleagues and friends as they can provide you support. You need to avoid taking any major decisions regarding starting a new business or going in for a job change to earn more money.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Today is a fabulous day for your love life. Your happiness may make a few people go green with envy, but they can do you or your relationship no harm, so ignore them. However, it may be important for you to make sure that you safeguard your reputation. Even though you’re unlikely to face major health issues today, your day is marked by a very high level of sensitivity. Maintain a practical approach towards everything and don't over react.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Today you shall make health your number one priority. You will do wise to chart out some sort of a workout regime for yourself, and inculcate a sense of discipline in maintaining it. Being in good health and humour today, you can handle many things. You will perform very well at the workplace. However, your anger may heighten, if not careful which can take away a lot of energy. You are blessed with the right use of energy today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. You will be faced with serious financial problems today. Later in the evening, you might accomplish some short-term goals. Some vital business agreements will end your day in high spirits. You may want to understand your partner's sentiments. However, avoid being critical to their feelings. Emotions are a matter of heart and not mind. You should analyze the situation before reacting to it. Today you may end up spending more than you can afford.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Lady Luck offers you a mixed bag today, so expect anything and everything. You may also develop a knack for pointing out others' mistakes while turning a blind eye to your own shortcomings. You will be able to develop a sense of belonging. You will maintain good relations with people around you. You will feel very connected with the people resulting in a sense of satisfaction. Besides, you will strike a balance between work and your personal life.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You may have to tackle a difficult situation in your relationship. You may have to listen to some criticism. Avoid taking up these things seriously. You'll have to learn to 'let go' to avoid conflicts. Things will be good in the long run. This is a favourable day to make your business international or reach out to out of state markets. People in higher positions in other organizations will be helping you get more business.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Some of you may be lucky to fall in love today, while some of you may also find yourself in an argument with a loved one that ought to have been avoided. You will face no health problems. You will be feeling good with everything around you. Positive vibes will surround you. You will be able to present yourself well in front of others and will devote more time to your family as well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. If trouble happens to knock at your door today, your guardian angel will come to your rescue. Unlike many others who waste life running after impossible goals, you will be content with your achievements. However, that does not, by any means, imply that you aren't ambitious. If you still have any unknown fear, you need to sort it out before you land in a major problem. You should try to do something that boosts your confidence.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Today, you will feel an inclination towards antiques and arts. You appreciate the beauty of life, but often forget to bring these emotions to the surface. You will be very sensitive today, and probably the smallest of disputes may hurt your feelings badly. Although the beginning of the day may not be very good, it's likely to change as the day progresses. As the day progresses, luck will start favouring you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You will find yourself in a nostalgic frame of mind today, and will attempt to reach out to long lost friends and relatives. It is also a good day for social and religious activities. You will also relate to your work rather emotionally. The day is going to start with great energy to connect with others. You might want to socialize or might want to talk to many people. You will be ultra-busy today.