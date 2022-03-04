Mau: Abbas Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Mau assembly constituency and the son of political heavyweight Mukhtar Ansari, on Thursday, made questionable comments, bordering threats, in one of his rallies in Mau city's Paharpura area.

Ansari, who is set to compete from Mau on March 7 in the very last phase of UP assembly elections, said police personnel who partook in the 'injustices' meted by the Yogi Adityanath government will not be transferred for six months in case the SP government come to power.

Asked Akhilesh Yadav to stop transfer for six months says SBSP canddiate Abbas Ansari promises retribution for injustice

Ansari said that during the six-month phase, those complicit in injustices done by the previous administration will be accordingly punished.

"When I was coming back from Lucknow, I had a nice, long conversation with SP President Akhilesh Yadav. I requested him to stop transfer-posting for six months. Those who have destroyed others' careers, should also be investigated.

I know all of you are very disturbed here. Money has been extorted for even small matters. They have directly attacked the livelihoods of people. From Ghaziabad to Ghazipur, people will now uproot them and throw them away," the SBSP leader said, in a veiled reference to the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari also said that the 'medical mafia' was a novel nuisance in the district, which has taken birth during the COVID 19 pandemic.

"Dead bodies were kept in the ventilator for as long as three days. Each dose of injection was sold at a price five times higher than the normal rate. When people approached the police or government officials, the standard response was 'an investigation will be conducted. So far, no investigations have taken place, and when someone passes away, no point remains in investigating the situation.

All these things need to be actually investigated to ascertain whether these claims are rumors or facts. If it turns out to be true, action should be taken based on it," Ansari later said, backing up his statement.

While Mau is generally considered to be an SP stronghold, SBSP being an ally with the Samajwadi Party might highlight a significant fighting chance for Ansari in the constituency. Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP also has a significant hold in the Mirazpur-Jaunpur-Ghazipur region.