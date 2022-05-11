New Delhi: Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday welcomed the "historic order" of the Supreme Court to put the sedition law on hold, and urged the Centre and the States to refrain from registering any FIRs under it. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the interim order of the Supreme Court is not only right but is also in accordance with the sensitivity of the nation.

"Right order has been given in the face of the blatant and brazen abuse of the colonial-era law. The only way forward is to keep operation and the implementation of the law in abeyance till the government completes the review process," Kumar said. The former Law Minister further told ANI that he is happy with the order and welcomes the development.

"I would like to state that the only idea that received the universal acceptance in our age is the idea of the respect for the human rights. Since 124(A) was stepping on those rights and Supreme Court is the custodian of people's rights, it has passed a very welcome and historic order," he said. Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition be kept in abeyance till the government reviews the law.

Also read: SC stays proceedings in sedition cases, asks Centre, states to not file fresh FIRs

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also asked the Central government and states not to register any cases under Section 124A. It added that if such cases are registered in future, the parties are at liberty to approach the court and the court has to expeditiously dispose of the same, the bench added. The apex court also said that those already booked under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code and are in jail can approach the concerned courts for bail.

ANI