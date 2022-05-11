New Delhi: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that a cognizable offence cannot be prevented from being registered, staying the effect may not be a correct approach and therefore, there has to be a responsible officer for scrutiny, and his satisfaction is subject to judicial review. Centre further added that to pass any order to stay the sedition provisions upheld by a Constitution bench may not be the correct approach. Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told SC that as far as pending sedition cases are concerned, the gravity of each case is not known, maybe there is a terror angle or money laundering. Ultimately, the pending cases are before the judicial forum, and we need to trust the courts, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court had sought the Centre's response on protecting citizens' interests by putting at abeyance the lodging of sedition cases till re-examination of the colonial era penal law. The apex court agreed that the re-look of the provision be left to the Centre which has filed an affidavit in this regard. It, however, expressed concern over the continuous abuse of the provision and even suggested that guidelines may be issued to stop the abuse or a decision to keep the law at abeyance till the exercise of re-look of the law is completed.

The top court, which was to decide whether a three or five-judge bench should hear the batch of pleas challenging the validity of the sedition law, took note of the fresh stand of the government that it wanted to "re-examine and reconsider" it. Quoting the Centre's recent affidavit, which referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views on issues like the shedding of colonial baggage, protection of civil liberties, and respect of human rights, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said, "What we feel is that the State has said they want to do something... We should not be unreasonable."

The bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said our specific query is on two issues. One is about the pending cases and the second is, about how the government will take care of future cases till the reconsideration.

The PM believes that at a time when the country is marking 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years since independence), we need to, as a nation, work even harder to shed colonial baggage that has passed its utility which includes outdated laws, colonial laws, and practice, it said. Various offences which were causing "mindless hindrances" to people have been decriminalised, it added. Asserting that it was cognizant of various views and concerns about civil liberties, the Centre at the same time said it was committed to protecting the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation

Read: SC seeks Centre's reply on protecting citizens from sedition cases till it re-examines law

with Agency inputs