Moradabad: President of All India Majlise Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said that political parties say about him that he gives 'inflammatory speeches'. "But, the fact is that I don't give fiery speeches. Talking about safeguarding the Constitution could be termed as fiery, then I would keep on saying such things."

Owaisi further said that his 'utterances' are message to the people that 'he is alive'. "I spoke openly that I could be eliminated and for this Modi has been making efforts," alleged Owaisi.

He was addressing 'deprived sections' of the society at a public meeting held in Kundarki assembly constituency in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi said, he is an Indian Muslim and expects 'respect' and he wants the same for his fellow Muslims. "Muslim community must follow his suggestion so that they could be treated respectfully in the country," he said.

"In Uttarkhand Dharma Sansad, Muslims were on the radar and participants there talked about 'eliminating them (Muslims)'. Those who gave 'fiery speeches' at the Dharma Sansad are yet to be arrested," said AIMIM president.

"They say that in Islam, Muslim women are not given 'respect'. But on New Year day, when Muslim women woke up in the morning to find that they are being 'auctioned'," said Owaisi, adding, " Modi is a liar. He does not give respect to Muslim sisters."

"Participants at the Dharma Sansad in Chhattisgarh talked about 'eliminating' Muslims; where the Congress government is in power. No culprits were arrested so far. In Uttarakhand Dharma Sansad, where BJP government is at the helm, didn't take action against the culprits," said Owaisi.

"In the previous UP assembly election, we were not that much strong. Now, we have consolidated our position in UP; as well as thanking your (Muslim brethren) for voting to our party," said Owaisi, adding, "Being an Indian Muslim, I want respect for myself. In the same manner, I was expecting the same for the Muslim community also. So, it will be sooner the better that the Muslim community picked up the nuances that I was suggesting to them."