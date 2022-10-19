Mumbai: The Vigilance Department of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted its report pointing to the irregularities and "suspicious behaviour" on the part of seven to eight officers of the agency in the investigation of the Cordelia cruise drugs case, in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested last year.

NCB's Vigilance team probing the Aryan Khan case on Tuesday submitted its inquiry report in Delhi headquarters and "many shortcomings" were found in the investigation. The report highlighted that Aryan khan was "deliberately targeted."

"The investigation team of NCB has found the role of 7 to 8 NCB officers suspicious in this case. The Vigilance team of NCP found in its investigation that the Aryan Khan case was not investigated properly as he was deliberately targeted and why it was done is not yet known," the NCB report said. Apart from Aryan Khan's case, deficiencies were also seen in the investigation of other cases, the report of all these has been sent by the Vigilance team to the Delhi Headquarters of the NCB.

The vigilance team in its report has also recommended action against the erring officers of the Mumbai unit of NCB, including the Zonal Director. The NCB has recorded the statements of 65 people. However, the Central Government in May directed the competent authority to take appropriate action against the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into the cruise drug bust case involving Aryan Khan.

The Centre's action came soon after the NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan and five others and has not filed any chargesheet against them citing a lack of evidence. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021. (With agency inputs)