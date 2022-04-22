Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In this hour of restlessness, we are hopeful the outcome of the Supreme Court's judgment in the Jahangirpuri matter will be satisfying, said Maulana Mahmood Madani and added, "We knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court for seeking justice for poor people living in Jahangirpuri. The court took up the matter seriously and put a stay on the demolition drive carried out by the MCD."

We would welcome the SC's ruling for the upkeep of peace and harmony in the country. Hope that the court's decision will be satisfying and pleasing, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president. Meanwhile, a bench led by Justice Nageswara Rao last Wednesday had ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive started by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) against alleged encroachers in the Jahangirpuri area, where communal riots took place last week. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India ordered status quo on a mention made by senior advocate Dushyant Dave.

An altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian. A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident. On Tuesday, National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes that erupted between members of two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.