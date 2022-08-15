Baramulla: Army personnel at Hyderbeigh in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla hoisted a 108 feet tall national flag on Sunday to mark the 75 years of Indian Independence. PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said that the tricolour was hoisted at Hyderbaigh in Pattan of the north Kashmir district, which is a first of its kind for north Kashmir. "General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) (Kilo), Major General SS Slaria, dedicated it to the people of Kashmir," shared Musavi.

“I thank the citizens of this region to take forward the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign,” commented GoC Kilo Force Major General SS Slaria while addressing the media at the event. The troops of the Border Security Force in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar also took out a Tiranga rally, which was led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate the glorious journey of 75 years of independence. The campaign aims at uniting all Indians and imbibing a sense of belongingness to the country.