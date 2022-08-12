Kolhapur: The tricolor will be hoisted on August 15 on the second tallest flagpole in the country in Maharashtra. According to sources, the flagpole of 303 meters high was erected five years ago at Police Ground Park in Kolhapur. However, due to some technical difficulties, the flag was not hoisted after that.

After a demand to hoist the flag on the flagpole, all the technical issues have been removed and the flag will be hoisted on 75th Independence Day. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Akshay Kumar and former guardian minister of Kolhapur Chandrakant Patil will be a part of the grand ceremony. The flag is of a large size of 60 by 90 feet.

It was inaugurated on May 1, 2017, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. After that, it was repeatedly neglected due to technical issues. Currently, on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, every house tricolor campaign is going on all over the country, so the citizens of Kolhapur felt that the tricolor should be hoisted on the second highest flagpole in the country.