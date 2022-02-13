Lohardaga: It's been four days since the security forces have launched a fresh operation against the Naxalites in the Bulbul forest of the remote Peshrar police station of Lohardaga district. On Sunday, once again CRPF's Cobra Battalion got engaged in an encounter with Naxalites and as per reports some of the Naxalites have been shot and the arms and ammunition also recovered from the encounter site.

As many as 400 CRPF jawans and State police personnel are involved in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the forest area of Gumla and Lohardaga districts. Security forces got inputs about the movement of the self-styled regional commander of the CPI (Maoist) Rabindra Gonjhu with his armed squad in the forest area of Peshrar.

Anti-Naxal operation continued on 4th day under Bulbul forest area of Jharkhand

After which a heavy deployment of security forces was made in the region and the operation got launched, a helicopter was also stationed for any emergency situation.

During operation security forces busted a bunker of CPI (Maoist) in the forest area which is being used as a hideout as well as to manufacture explosives.

Anti-Naxal operation continued on 4th in Bulbul forest area of Jharkhand

However, till now two CRPF jawans Dilip Kumar (29) and Narayan Das (38) got injured in a landmine blast that occurred during the operation. Injured jawans were flown to Medica hospital in Ranchi where they are undergoing treatment. However, Dilip lost his leg while the other jawan suffered injuries on his waist.

Read: CRPF officer killed, jawan injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattsigarh