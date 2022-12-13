Mumbai: An unidentified person called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence at Silver Oak and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered against an unknown person. Police registered a case under section 294,506(2) of IPC and started further investigation. This was disclosed by the Mumbai police on Tuesday.

Confirming the threat, party leaders said, "The caller called up from an unknown location to Pawar's Silver Oaks residence and threatened in Hindi that he would come to Mumbai and shoot him with a country-made pistol". As a precautionary measure, the NCP leader's security personnel lodged a complaint with the Gamdevi Police Station, which started an investigation.

Confirming the development, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that the caller appears to be 'mentally unstable, who keeps calling up the Pawar residence at regular intervals and has been making threatening calls." He has called up several times in the past few days and issued similar threats. The police have been informed," said Tapase.

The calls came a day after Pawar celebrated his 82nd birthday on Monday with a grand function attended by top leaders of the NCP Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) and other well-wishers. Even in the past, Pawar has been targeted with such threats, including in May this year. In April, his residence was attacked by striking activists of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.