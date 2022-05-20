Amaravati: A bunch of miscreants has vandalized forests by illegal excavations over rumours about “hidden treasures” in Kondapalli Reserve Forest in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. It has been learned that the miscreants have also vandalized some ancient monuments over rumours about the hidden treasures. Authorities in the district have identified the excavations near the Benny Iron Core Mills.

The Iron Core Mills were built during the British rule in 1880 and were vandalized by the miscreants. As per an official, the miscreants dug to a depth of about 50 feet. Forest officials also found an ancient well was also dug by the mafia after rumours that there is a huge treasure trove of gold and diamonds buried in the area.

The miscreants fled before the forest officials could reach the spot. Authorities found a ladder made of sticks in the forest and destroyed it. It is estimated that there may have been a gang of 10 people during the excavations. Authorities said they would take action to catch the perpetrators of the excavations. Recently, an incident about the demolition of structures built in 1880 came to the fore in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

