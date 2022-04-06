Hyderabad: Although the Sri Lanka government has revoked the emergency, the escalating economic crisis in the country has led to political chaos with an all-party consultative meeting chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa on Tuesday in this regard ending in a deadlock.

The hung parliament is now in a state where the ruling government has already lost majority support after 40 lawmakers quit. Many parties led by the main Opposition are putting forward their ideas to solve the political crisis. At Tuesday's all-party meet, the opposition called for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down, a proposal rejected by the Speaker.

The speaker said he could not ask the president to step down. The opposition also proposed to form an interim government until the country's economic situation returns to normal. It was also proposed that 25 persons with economic expertise be elected as Members of Parliament and guide the government to get the economic crisis resolved.

However, the million-dollar question remains as to who among the parliamentarians will resign to make way for the experts. Parliamentary elections were held in Sri Lanka on August 05, 2020. According to the Sri Lankan constitution, the Parliament has a term of office until 2025.

It also has a provision that the president can dissolve the parliament after two and a half years only even as a bill can be passed in Parliament in this regard. Sri Lanka is currently facing the worst economic crisis in decades with people hitting the streets asking President Gotabaya to quit and doctors protesting against an acute shortage of essential medicines. A minister in the government has ruled out the resignation of the President saying he will face the situation.

