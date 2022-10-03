Srinagar: As home minister Amit Shah landed in Jammu for his three-day J&K visit Monday evening, security forces launched an operation based on inputs about the presence of militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir, around 50 kilometres away from the capital city Srinagar.

The search operation was launched by police and army jointly in Amarbag Imam Sahib area of ​​Shopian following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area. Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off a large part of Amarbag Imam Sahib area and launched a massive search operation.

According to local inputs, security forces have surrounded the area and have installed high-intensity lights for proper visibility in case an encounter ensues. The search operation happens parallelly to Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Jammu on a three-day visit to the union territory. He was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, BJP president Ravinder Raina, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta and other senior leaders.

Also read: Security beefed up ahead of Amit Shah's Kashmir visit; Pahari community expecting big decision

Security has been kept on high alert in the entire province in view of the Home Minister's visit. Official sources said that Amit Shah arrived at the Jammu airport Monday evening where he was accorded a grand welcome by Manoj Sinha and civil and security officials. Sources said the home minister left for the Raj Bhavan, where he will review the security situation during a high-level meeting.

Senior officers of CRPF, BSF, Army and intelligence agencies arrived in Jammu a day ago. Official sources said that in view of the visit of the Union Home Minister, exemplary security arrangements have been made in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Jammu province.