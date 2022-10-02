Srinagar: Ahead of the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has beefed up security across the Union Territory. A multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place for foolproof security for the two public rallies which Shah will address in Rajouri and Baramulla districts.

Officials said the venues of the rallies have been put under heavy security cover for the last few days and senior security officials are monitoring the venues for foolproof security. Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir for three days beginning Monday, during which he will review the security situation, address two rallies in Baramulla and Rajouri and offer prayers at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra.

The first public rally will be held in Rajouri town on October 4 and the second in Baramulla town on October 5 where thousands of Pahari-speaking people will be present. Shah is likely to announce the reservation for Pahari speaking population of Jammu and Kashmir. He will also lay the foundation stone of development projects in Jammu and Kashmir during his visit.

On October 5, Shah will review the security and development situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar where Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will be present.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP unit leaders have been visiting the venues and holding public meetings to gather people for the two rallies. J&K BJP unit president Ravinder Raina said that a "history will be created" on October 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah will address thousands of people in Baramulla.