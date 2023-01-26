Patna: Renowned American chef Eitan Bernath was bowled over by Bihar's mouth-watering delicacies Litti Chokha and Samosas. A video of Bernath preparing Bihari cuisine Litti Chokha and Samosas, which have been uploaded on his Twitter handle, have been creating waves. The video has been receiving overwhelming response from netizens. In one such video, Bernath was seen giving it a try to his culinary skills. He was making samosas with members of 'Didi Ki Rasoi' at a canteen attached to Bihar Institute of Mental Health and Allied Sciences (BIMHAS) located at Bhojpur 70 km from Patna.

Eitan Bernath was accorded a warm welcome by the members of the self-help group running the canteen when he visited the facility. The women members of the self-help group called 'Didi Ki Rasoi' took Bernath on a tour of the hospital canteen. Expressing happiness over the ambience at the canteen, Bernath said, "The food was tasty and prepared in a hygienic way. The Bihari food was the gastronomical delight. Members of the 'Didi Ki Rasoi' were doing wonderful job. They were using their culinary skills to have an extra income for their families. I am proud that they were moving on the path of progress and empowering themselves as well."

In another video, Bernath was seen making Litti Chokha dough ball and boiled rice dumplings at 'Didi Ki Rasoi' situated on the campus of State Bank of India (SBI) in Bihar's capital Patna. He also tried his hand on traditional sweet delicacy 'Thekua'. Litti Chokha is the combination of two dishes — first one is wheat flour dough ball stuffed with pounded gram and the other is the tangy vegetable stew. After cooking the Litti dough ball on charcoal fire, it is dunked in pure ghee. Then it is severed with vegetable stew. The Litti Chokha has mustard and tangy flavour.