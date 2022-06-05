Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): All accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial remand on Sunday in connection with the Kanpur violence case.

They were taken to District Jail in Kanpur by the police after they were sent on a 14-day remand. A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case and further investigations are underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said the main accused in the Kanpur violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi has been arrested along with three other masterminds. Four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked, and arrested. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," the Kanpur CP said.

The four people arrested have been identified as Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil & Mohammad Suffian. "All of them are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association. We'll further ask the court to send them on a 14-days remand," said Meena.

After a clash, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and the security has been beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads while the accused were interrogated, informed the officials on Sunday. Huge security has been detailed in the area with an aim to maintain peace and keep the situation under control.

The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops which were opposed by the other group, said the police. Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes. Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, the main accused in the Kanpur violence case was arrested along with three other masterminds on Saturday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.