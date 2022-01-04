New Delhi [India]: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Tuesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 368.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 'very poor' category.

High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to 8 which is expected to improve AQI significantly to the "lower end of very poor" through strong dispersion and wet deposition.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida remains in the 'severe' category with AQI at 423.

With the AQI at 358, the air quality of Gurugram is in the 'very poor' category.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, New Delhi witnessed 10.8 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

ANI

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19