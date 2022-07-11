Chennai: The AIADMK on Monday expelled rival leader and treasurer O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the party after its General Council members demanded action against him. In his address to the GC meeting, senior leader Natham Viswanathan tore into Panneerselvam alleging he had a 'brutal face' completely opposite to his reputation as a 'calm person.'

The move came after the GC meeting had earlier picked Edappady K Palaniswami as the AIADMK's interim general secretary.

Viswanathan, a former Minister said Panneerselvam always said one thing and acted completely against it. Quoting the 19th Century reformist saint Vallalar's verses, he said there should be no links whatsoever with Panneerselvam as he always hid within him what he wanted and spoke an entirely different thing to the outside world.

At this point, the general council members shouted against Panneerselvam and demanded action against him. While Viswanathan tried to pacify them assuring action, senior leader K P Munusamy took the mic from him.

Munusamy said: "You are members of the General Council. You demand that he (OPS) should be expelled from the party. You represent 1.5 crore party members. The representation you have made here will be reflected in a resolution and it will be moved by our (Interim) General Secretary. Please wait till then."

AIADMK veteran and former Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan dubbed OPS as a 'betrayer' and demanded the ouster of Panneerselvam and his supporters from the party.

Meanwhile, putting an end to the dual-leadership structure in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was on Monday elected as the party's interim General Secretary at its General Council meeting held here today.

The development follows Madras High Court allowing Tamil Nadu's main opposition party to hold its General Council meeting and comes as a setback to the party's former coordinator O Pannerselvam (OPS) who had petitioned the court for a stay.

The HC order was passed at 9 am and the GC meeting was led by E Palaniswami at the party office in Vanagaram, which was chaired by the praesidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain. The meeting passed as many as 16 resolutions, including one that squashed dual-leadership and created the post of deputy general secretary and ensured electing a person for the post by the primary members of the party. The party election will be conducted in four months. The second resolution sought a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour for E V Ramasamy 'Periyar' and C N Annadurai and the later chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. The clamour has been growing louder for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14 this year.

Meanwhile ahead of today's court's ruling supporters of the EPS and OPS factions clashed on the streets of Chennai. Some people were injured in the clash. OPS supporter, Kolathur District Secretary, Krishnamurthy got hit by a stone thrown by EPS supporters at the party headquarters. The supporters of OPS and EPS pelted stones against each other and also burnt posters and banners ahead of the meeting. OPS supporters protested outside AIADMK's headquarters in Royapettah.

Visuals showed OPS supporters hitting E Palaniswami's photo with slippers. Some OPS supporters were seen breaking open the door of the AIADMK office. (With Agency Inputs)