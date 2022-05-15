Ahmedabad(Gujarat): The Ahmedabad Crime Branch collaborated with the Customs Department to prevent the shipment of narcotics. The Shahibaug Customs Office confiscated a shipment of ketamine hydrochloride narcotics worth crores of rupees. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch carried out a successful operation on Saturday. As a result of the high demand for narcotics outside, the narcotics substances are increasingly being trafficked into Gujarat as well. On a tip-off, with the assistance of the customs department, Ahmedabad Crime Branch had confiscated Rs 2.95 crore worth of narcotics.

Drugs were being imported under the pretext of beauty equipment, pepper spices and clothing, according to investigations at the Customs Foreign Post Shahibaug office. Two plastic cans of ketamine hydrochloride powder weighing 590 grams were found in the shipment, according to the preliminary assessment from the FSL. The supplier supplied in a packet Sonu Goyal from Pushkar, Rajasthan which was supposed to be sent from Navsari to the United States.

