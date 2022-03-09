Agra: A woman in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh is winning accolades by driving an auto-rickshaw to treat her daughter's heart ailment with savings. Sarita, who was honored on Women's Day on Tuesday, shared her experience with ETV Bharat in an exclusive conversation.

She said they had bought the rickshaw seven years ago for her husband. With the husband preoccupied with the driving job at the time, the auto used to be kept inside the compound. However, after their daughter Gayatri was diagnosed with a hole in her heart necessitating surgery, Sarita decided to drive the e-rickshaw to make extra bucks for the treatment.

Sarita said she used to receive taunts from society early on, but did not lose courage. She finally managed to save money from the earnings and got her daughter treated thereby setting an example of women empowerment. Sarita said that she has become financially strong because of driving an e-rickshaw. She also cooperates with her husband for savings. Thanks to the e-rickshaw, Sarita has brought out two more vehicles, which are rented out.

“Today we are financially good, yet I drive e-rickshaw because I empower myself as well as help women to empower other women,” she said.