Assam: After the land grab controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been entangled in yet another controversy.

The fresh controversy involving Sarma sparked recently after a photograph of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Supari Mafia Abu Mazumdar went viral on social media. After the photo went viral, Mizoram CMO clarified that Zoramthanga attended the dinner party at Assam House in Delhi on November 25, 2021, at the invitation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and that Abu Mazumdar was never a part of his delegation that attended the dinner.

"The Chief Minister's Office clarifies that while Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga did attend the said dinner, it was on the invitation of his counterpart, the Chief Minister of Assam. The dinner was hosted by Chief Minister Assam at Assam House in New Delhi on 25 November 2021. The news reported that the dinner was hosted by Chief Minister of Mizoram and that a certain Mr. Abu Mazumdar's attendance of said dinner was due to his invitation is totally baseless bereft of any credibility. The CM's office further states that Mr. Abu Mazumdar was never part of the team from Mizoram that attended the dinner," said a statement issued by the Mizoram CMO recently.

Taking note of the clarification, Assam Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia said that the presence of Abu Mazumdar at the dinner party hosted by Assam Chief Minister makes the understanding between the mafia and the BJP government in Assam obvious.

"We have in the past pointed out towards the close understanding between the BJP led government in Assam and the mafia. However, the recent incident proves our point," said Saikia.

"As the dinner was hosted by Assam Chief Minister, he must have the knowledge of the guests invited to the dinner party, or probably he is the one one who had sent the invitation," he added.

It may be mentioned here that two media organizations have recently alleged that a private firm formerly owned by Assam Chief Minister's wife had grabbed a huge amount of land meant for poor people and philanthropic organizations.