New Delhi : An active cadre of PLA has been apprehended from Jiribam district of Manipur by Police. In a joint operation by Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East), under the aegis of Spear Corps and Manipur Police they have apprehended a cadre of PLA on 28 November. Later the cadre handed over to Police for further investigation. This has been told by Spear Corps of Indian Army on Wednesday.