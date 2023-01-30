New Delhi: International Holding Company, the diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, announces to invest AED 1.4 billion (USD 400 million) into Adani Enterprises Further Public Offering (FPO) and a part of Adani Group, through its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited.

"Our interest in Adani Group is driven by our confidence and belief in the fundamentals of Adani Enterprises Ltd; we see a strong potential for growth from a long-term perspective and added value to our shareholders," said Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer, IHC.