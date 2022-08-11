Nawanshahr: Punjab cabinet minister and AAP leader Anmol Gagan Mann on Thursday said that the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government will open 75 mohalla clinics in the state to mark 75 years of Independence. Mann was talking to the media at a press conference after her visit to Khatkar Kalan in district Nawanshahr. It was Mann's maiden visit to the area after assuming charge of the Tourism and Cultural Affairs ministry.

She said the government has decided to open 75 mohalla clinics across the state in order to facilitate people at the doorsteps. The move by the Punjab AAP government to open the clinics is a replication of the Delhi model where the clinics have become a success story for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. At the press conference, Mann, while replying to a question over the state of affairs under the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, said that her government is “honest and money is not being taken from any official”.

"The government is now working honestly and corruption is not being tolerated by the government," she said. Earlier, on reaching Khatkar Kalan, Mann said that she is very happy that she has been put in charge of the Nawanshahr district by the Punjab government, which is the land of warriors like Shaheed Bhagat Singh. She said that the Punjab government will upgrade the local museum very soon.

Over a question regarding the bail to Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, Mann said that this is a legal issue which is a democratic right of everyone.