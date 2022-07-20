Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's Mohalla clinics in Punjab will begin from August 15. Initially, 75 clinics are being opened and have been named Aam Aadmi Clinic by the government.

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the people will get better treatment facilities closer to home. CM Mann had said that during the first phase, 75 Mohalla clinics would be made functional across the state by August 15, 2022, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. 109 Mohalla clinics will be established by the end of this year.

The Health Minister had said "every Mohalla Clinic will have a staff of Medical officers, Pharmacist, Clinical Assistants and sweeper cum helper. The clinics will be staffed as per requirements. These clinics will provide outpatient care by treating common ailments, first aid for injuries, dressings and minor wounds."

"Referral for specialized care and subsequent follow-up will also be done through these clinics. The essential medicines and tests will be made available for the patients. The diagnostic tests will be at low cost and consistency in these clinics will be ensured," he added.