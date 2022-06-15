Indore: In a horrific incident, a father died on the spot, while his 11-year-old child died during treatment in a road accident in Tejaji Nagar police station area of ​​Indore on Tuesday, late in the night. The deceased father is identified as Mor Singh, a resident of Khargaon, who worked as a laborer in Indore, and his 11-year-old son Arav Singh.

In the circulated CCTV footage, it is seen that the father-son duo were crossing the road on a bike while a speeding truck tossed them away. The father died on the spot while the 11-year-old son was rushed to a private hospital where he died of serious injuries.

Police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that the police reached the spot after getting information and seized the truck. Further investigation is going on.