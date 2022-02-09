Ajmer: An SUV drug smuggling car without a number plate ran into a group of pilgrims who were heading to Ajmer sharif dargah to offer a chadar. The SUV was being chased by the police when it collided with the group of pilgrims from Nagpur and Raipur, informs SP Vikas Sharma. Angered by the accident, pilgrims broke the glass of the car.

The collision was so severe that a pilgrim died on the spot while four others were severely injured. The police have arrested the accused while he was trying to flee from the spot and took custody of the car. During the search, the police found Doda Poppy in the car.

According to the information, among the victims of the accident are Vicky Parekh, Deepak Mojerkar, Mohammad Ishaq, Irfan, and one unidentified resident of Nagpur. The injured are being treated at JLN Hospital, Ajmer.

According to an eyewitness, the smuggler saw the police chasing him and started driving it at an uncontrolled speed. The driver ran the car over the pilgrims after losing control. SP Vikas Sharma reached the spot to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the police are interrogating the smugglers.