Jalaun: UP Minister Upendra Tiwari on Thursday speaking over the issue of rising fuel prices defended the Centre saying that 95% of the people do not use petrol and that only a handful of them travel in four-wheelers.

"Only a handful of people use four-wheelers and need petrol. 95 per cent of people in our society don't need petrol. If you compare (fuel price) to per capita income, prices are very low now," Tiwari said.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday neared record levels across the country after rates were hiked by 35 paise, with petrol and diesel costing Rs 106.54 per litre and Rs 95.27 per litre respectively in Delhi, while in Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 112.44 per litre and diesel Rs 103.26 per litre.

The BJP leader further hailed the NDA government and the UP government for the Covid vaccination drive being carried out in the country.

"Over 100 crore vaccine doses were administered free of cost to people, free treatment for Coronavirus was given, free medicines are being given...so if you compare it with other states, prices have not increased much in Uttar Pradesh and in the country," the minister told ANI.

