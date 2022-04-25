Baripada (Odisha): A day after a group of agitators attacked Odisha's Mayurbhanj District Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, nine people were arrested on Sunday, a police officer said. A group of people, angry over non-fulfilment of a demand for a panchayat building, pelted the official's car with stones at Bada Nuagaon village in Kuliana block shattering its rear windscreen.

However, Bhardwaj and the driver escaped unhurt. Four cases were lodged in this connection and the nine suspects were arrested, Baripada sub-divisional police officer K K Hariprasad said. Locals have been demanding that a panchayat office be built at Bada Nuagaon village as that could expedite rural development work.

PTI