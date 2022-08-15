Harmukh (J&K): On the occasion of the completion of 75 glorious years of Independence and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, an expedition to summit Mount Harmukh was conducted under the aegis of 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles with an aim to foster the spirit of achievement and glory. Mount Harmukh with a height of 5148 meters is one of the highest peaks in Kashmir Valley. It is part of the Great Himalayan Range and is located between Sindh Nallah in the south and Kishanganga River in the north.

Mount Harmukh has the famous Gangbal Lake at its feet. First time in its history, an Assam Rifle unit has undertaken the feat of scaling Mount Harmukh. A special team of Assam Rifles Battalion led by Major Devendra Singh, a Winter Warfare qualified Instructor along with instructors from High Altitude Warfare School, Sonamarg carried out the mountaineering expedition to Mount Harmukh from August 12 to August 15. "The expedition was a tribute to all the unsung heroes, who have sacrificed their lives to uphold the integrity and sovereignty of the nation," an army official said.