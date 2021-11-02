Ghazipur: Six people died in a major accident on Tuesday near Ahiroli of Mohammadabad Kotwali area when a truck suddenly went out of control and rammed into a dump, police said. Four people died on the spot, while two succumbed to injures in the hospital. Police have rushed the injured to the hospital.

The incident occurred as some people were chatting on the roadside when suddenly an uncontrolled speeding truck rammed into a roadside hut near Ahiroli Chatti at 7 am on Tuesday.

Four people died on the spot, while two died during treatment at Ghazipur District Hospital. The injured are being treated. The reason behind the mishap has not been ascertained. The police are investigating the reason behind the truck entering the hut off the road on the spot.

As soon as the information was received, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police reached the spot, by then the locals had taken everyone out from the accident spot. Police admitted the injured to the hospital.

Angered by the accident, villagers blocked the NH-31 Ghazipur-Bharauli road by keeping the bodies on the road. They are demanding compensation for the dead. On receiving information about the death, the Muhammadabad police reached the spot.

District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh assured the people to provide adequate compensation and meet the demands raised by the villagers. Also, villagers demanded that the relatives of the deceased should be given jobs, to which he did not give any clear answer.

At the request of the villagers, the district magistrate inspected the road built by NHAI. After viewing the road condition he summoned the file from the officials of NHAI and assured a departmental action by registering a case against the responsible officers and the contractor.