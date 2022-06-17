Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) launched a cordon and search operation at the Mishipora village of Kulgam, acting on specific information about the presence of militants there. "As the joint party proceeded towards the suspected spot, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces. The joint security forces also retaliated effectively,” police said.

“However, the hiding militants managed to shift their base consistently in the village after the initial exchange of fire and tried to breach the cordon. But the cordon remained firmly intact. We were on the lookout for the militants for the past two days to nab them,” the police said.

On Friday, the security forces were able to maintain contact with the militants who were in hiding and the encounter resumed. In the ensuing encounter, two militants of the Hizbul M outfit were killed, police said. “One of the militants identified as Zubair Sofi of Mohan Pora Kulgam was involved in the killing of woman teacher Mrs Rajni Bala on May 31. The identity of the second militant is presently being ascertained. The operation is still in progress,” police said.