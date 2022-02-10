Jaipur: Fifty-eight political leaders, including 11 MLAs, were appointed to various posts in 44 boards, corporations and commissions in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Political appointments was one of the major demands of the Sachin Pilot camp in the Congress, other than the cabinet reshuffle, which was done in November last year. Former PCC chief Dr Chandrabhan was appointed the vice-chairman of the 20-point programme implementation and coordination committee, according to a statement.

Former leader of opposition in the assembly, Rameshwar Dudi, was appointed the Chairman of Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board. Pukhraj Parashar was appointed the Chairman of the Public Grievance and Redressal Committee and Dharmendra Rathore the Chairman, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation.

MLAs who were appointed are Mahadev Singh Khandela, Deepchand Khariya, Rafiq Khan, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, Hakam Ali, Lakhan Singh, Jogendra Singh, Krishna Poonia, Laxman Meena, Ramila Khedia and Mewa Ram Jain.

