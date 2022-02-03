New Delhi: A day after the announcement of Union Budget 2022-2023, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the union budget would promote inflation and not generate employment,

"This budget is full of inflation but less of employment. Currently, there are three main issues, farmers' issues, inflation, unemployment," said Pilot.

"Government should've given relief to the people who are suffering from inflation but Finance Minister disappointed them," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slamming the Centre over the Union Budget said that it does not have anything for the salaried class, middle class, poor, youth, farmers, and MSMEs.

Also read: Exclusive - Budget for rich not middle class and poor: Priyanka Gandhi

"M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for--Salaried class--Middle class--The poor and deprived--Youth--Farmers--MSMEs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha.

ANI