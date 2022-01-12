Mumbai (Maharashtra): As many as 481 resident doctors have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra, as per the official on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to media, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors President Dr Avinash Dahiphale said, "At least 481 resident doctors have tested COVID positive in Maharashtra so far."

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a total of 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, 18,967 discharges and 22 fatalities, as per the state health bulletin. Of this, Mumbai recorded 11,647 fresh cases and two fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the BMC yesterday.

Similarly, Eleven doctors had been tested Covid positive at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital where five patients infected with the Omicron variant was admitted. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on Saturday, asserted the situation arising out of healthcare workers getting infected with coronavirus was not alarming.

