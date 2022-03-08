Peddapalli: At least four people were trapped after a coal mine in Peddapalli district of Telangana caved in on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, the mishap took place in Adriyala longwall coal mine in Ramagundam region RG-3 trapping the four workers identified as safety manager Jayaraj, an assistant manager Chaitanya Teja, transferred worker Ravinder and another contract officer under the rubble. The number of people trapped at the site is believed to rise.

Eyewitnesses said the wall of the mine collapsed due to the bolting work of the rooftop that had collapsed 25 days ago at level 85 of the Singareni ALP. The rescue team reached the spot and took relief measures.

