Nayagarh(Odisha): At least four people were killed while another one was critically injured after an oil tanker exploded as the vehicle skid off the Bada Pandusara bridge at Itamati in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Friday.

The deceased people have been identified as Bari, Sameer, Raghu and Deepak of Sanapandusara village of Nayagarh. According to sources, the oil tanker was on its way to Nayagarh from Paradip when it suddenly caught fire on the Badapandusara bridge at around 2 am. As a result, four people were charred to death inside the vehicle whereas an injured person was later rushed to a nearby hospital in Nayagarh.

Also read: Odisha: Trainee pilot critical after aircraft crashes at Birasal Airstrip

On being informed, the fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flame and also began to rescue the injured person out of the vehicle. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have initiated a probe into the matter.