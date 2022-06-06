Dhenkanal (Odisha): A training aircraft crashed at the Birasal Airstrip in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday. The pilot, a trainee, suffered critical injuries in the incident.

He has been identified as Kiran Malik of Maharashtra. He was rescued and taken to the Kamakhyanagar Hospital for treatment. Kiran had enrolled himself with the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI) for pilot training. According to reports, the mishap took place Monday afternoon when the aircraft fell from a height of around 15 feet. The trainer aircraft was damaged in the incident.

