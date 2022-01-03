Sukma (Chattisgarh): Thirty-eight CRPF jawans have tested positive for Covid-19 at a CRPF camp in the Sukma district of Chattisgarh on Monday. According to sources, antigen tests were conducted on 75 jawans at the Temelwada Camp of Chinta Gufa area out of which 38 tested positive.

CMHO CB Prasad has confirmed the development.

Sources said recently some of the jawans at the camp showed symptoms of Covid-19 following which a Health Department team reached the camp and conducted antigen tests on 75 personnel. The jawans who tested positive have been quarantined at the barracks of the camp.

Most of the jawans at the camp have recently returned from leave following which they started showing symptoms of Covid-19.

